Wis. Hotel To Pay $60K To Settle EEOC Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin hotel operator agreed to pay $60,000 to settle a federal U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging it illegally fired an epileptic employee instead of providing her reasonable accommodation, the agency announced Thursday. The settlement brings to a close a two-year-old case that claimed PML Services Ltd., which operates the IHG Army Hotel on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, violated federal law when it fired an employee who had asked for time off following a seizure. The employee had recently started working there and was in her probationary period when she was fired, according to the suit. "An employer cannot decline...

