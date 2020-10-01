H-1B Visa Rule Advances After Budget Office Waives Review

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The White House budget office has waived its review of a pending policy that will usher in sweeping changes to the H-1B specialty occupation visa by revising the core eligibility criteria, paving the way for the changes to be published soon. A Wednesday notice posted at the White House budget office indicated that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' much-anticipated rule, which will revise the definitions of "specialty occupation" and "employer-employee" relationship when evaluating an individual's eligibility for an H-1B visa, had been withdrawn from review. But an USCIS spokesperson told Law360 on Thursday that the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which reviews...

