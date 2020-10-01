Pfizer Shorted NYU On Cancer Drug Royalties, Suit Says

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- New York University on Thursday slapped Pfizer Inc. with a breach of contract suit for allegedly failing to pay promised royalties on a cancer medicine the university says it was instrumental in developing. NYU's complaint, filed in New York state court, hinges on a licensing arrangement the college inked more than two decades ago with California pharmaceutical company Sugen Inc. That business was founded by one of the university's researchers and later acquired by Pharmacia & Upjohn Inc., which eventually merged with Pfizer in 2003. With Pfizer's acquisition of Sugen, the pharma giant has been able to realize billions of dollars...

