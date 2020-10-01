​​​​​​​Commerce Sets Early Duties On Plastic From South Korea

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce tagged imports of a durable plastic from South Korea with preliminary duties Thursday after early investigations showed the country's sole importer was selling the material in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Commerce's preliminary determination on ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, which is used in products from knee replacements to rock climbing equipment, set anti-dumping duties at 7.8% for both mandatory respondent Korea Petrochemical Industry Co. Ltd. and all others. The margin came in below the rates alleged by the petitioner, Texas-based chemical and product manufacturer Celanese Corp., which calculated dumping margins between 15.74% and 81.88%....

