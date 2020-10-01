EEOC Dem Says 'Pay Secrecy' Perpetuates Wage Gaps

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lone Democratic commissioner said Thursday that collecting data on what employers pay their workers could help combat gender and racial pay disparities, even though the agency recently canned an initiative to gather this information after employers complained. Charlotte Burrows talked up the value of collecting and analyzing salary data broken down by race and gender during remarks she made at a virtual labor conference hosted by New York University School of Law. The commission's standard toolkit isn't enough to unravel the persistent salary disparities hurting women and minorities, she said, adding that the global health crisis...

