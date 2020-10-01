9th Circ. Says Same Mark Alone Doesn't Cause Confusion

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that consumers aren't likely to be confused by competing skin care products bearing the same "Eye Dew" marks because the products otherwise look completely different, putting to rest a trademark counterfeiting spat involving two rival skin care companies. California-based Arcona Inc. had accused Farmacy Beauty LLC of ripping off its trademark to sell an eye cream similar to Arcona's product. Arcona sued New York-based Farmacy in September 2017, alleging trademark counterfeiting and unfair competition. The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that a lower court was correct to toss Arcona's trademark counterfeiting claims against rival company Farmacy Beauty,...

