PacifiCorp Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Oregon Fires

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Two Oregon residents who lost their home in a fire around Labor Day filed a proposed class action against PacifiCorp, alleging that the company failed to shut off power despite ultrahazardous weather conditions they knew could lead to disaster. Jeanyne James and Robin Colbert said Wednesday they blamed PacifiCorp and its entity Pacific Power for failing to properly respond to dry and windy conditions that were a perfect recipe for fires to spread rapidly from downed power lines. They want to represent a class of people who also suffered damages allegedly because of Pacific Power's actions. "Defendants' energized powerlines ignited massive,...

