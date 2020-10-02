Air Force Exercises Will Hurt Residents, Birds, Judge Says

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force must go back and take a more thorough look at the noise impacts of urban fighter jet simulations on humans, birds and wildlife after a successful environmental challenge, an Idaho federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Candy W. Dale said Thursday that the environmental group Great Old Broads for Wilderness and a handful of Boise residents had shown that the Air Force's decision to forego an environmental impact statement when approving a fighter jet training mission plan was a misstep because it didn't take a good look at the noise impacts. While the Air Force did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS