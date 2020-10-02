Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Air Force Exercises Will Hurt Residents, Birds, Judge Says

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force must go back and take a more thorough look at the noise impacts of urban fighter jet simulations on humans, birds and wildlife after a successful environmental challenge, an Idaho federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Candy W. Dale said Thursday that the environmental group Great Old Broads for Wilderness and a handful of Boise residents had shown that the Air Force's decision to forego an environmental impact statement when approving a fighter jet training mission plan was a misstep because it didn't take a good look at the noise impacts.

While the Air Force did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!