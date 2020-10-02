How The Election May Affect The Renewable Fuel Standard

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The old adage "the more things change, the more they stay the same" may not seem particularly apt in the age of COVID-19. But it may still be true for at least one area of environmental policy: the Clean Air Act's Renewable Fuel Standard. The next presidential election is approaching, and despite the large differences between the two candidates on a host of issues — not least of them environmental policy — the RFS is its own peculiar animal, evidenced by its tortured legislative and litigation history. As a quick refresher, the RFS specifies annually increasing volumes of renewable fuel for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS