EU Warns London Faces 'Less Fluid' Financial Trade

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 12:07 PM BST) -- The incoming financial services chief for the European Union said on Friday that the sector in the EU must gear up for a "less fluid" relationship with the U.K. regardless of whether Britain leaves the bloc's regulatory framework at the end of the year with a trade deal. The financial services chief-designate for the EU has warned that trade relationships with Britain will change when the Brexit transition period ends. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Mairead McGuinness said at a hearing at the European Parliament that trade relationships between the EU and Britain will change when the Brexit transition period ends on Dec....

