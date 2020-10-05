RBS Hit With £60M Bill Over Carbon Credit VAT Fraud Plot

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 10:18 AM BST) -- A judge ordered the Royal Bank of Scotland to pay £60 million ($77.7 million) in damages, interest and legal fees after concluding that two former carbon credit traders ignored and then tried to cover up a massive value-added tax fraud scheme. Judge Richard Snowden's ruling, which he handed down at the High Court late on Friday, builds on his findings from March that the lender was liable for dishonestly assisting in fraudulent trades between two former employees and CarbonDesk, a carbon credit broker. Under the terms of the Oct. 2 decision RBS will have to pay some £45 million in damages to the liquidators of several...

