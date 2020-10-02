Saudi Bank Denied Legal Docs On Eve Of Fraud Trial

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 1:55 PM BST) -- A judge barred a Saudi Arabian lender on Friday from obtaining an expert legal opinion on securities law ahead of a trial that could force the bank to account for $318 million siphoned from an investment company by a former billionaire. Judge Timothy Fancourt rejected Samba Financial Group's application for disclosure at the High Court, which would have forced the liquidator of Saad Investments Co. Ltd. to hand over their expert's report on Saudi law from a separate lawsuit in the Cayman Islands. Both the London litigation and the Cayman's case are linked to Saudi billionaire Maan Al-Sanea, who transferred millions...

