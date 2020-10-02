Kirkland, Latham Lead $2B Lyondell-Sasol Chemicals JV

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands-headquartered chemicals maker LyondellBasell has agreed to inject $2 billion into South African energy company Sasol as part of a joint venture focused on commodity chemicals like ethane and polyethylene, the companies said Friday, in a deal built by Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins. Under the terms of the transaction, LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay $2 billion for 50% of a number of Sasol Ltd.'s assets, including a major ethane cracker and low and linear-low density polyethylene plants and associated infrastructure, according to a statement. The 50-50 joint venture is being called Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC. The...

