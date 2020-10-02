French Infrastructure Group Lobs €5.2B Bid For Peer's Biz

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- French infrastructure construction and operations group Vinci said Friday it made a €5.2 billion bid (about $6.1 billion) for the industrial services unit of Spanish peer Grupo ACS. Vinci said in a statement that the non-binding proposal forming the basis of their negotiations has been examined by the board of directors for Grupo ACS, which has said it's open to talks. The industrial services unit had unaudited revenue of about $7.4 billion in 2019, Vinci said. The proposed acquisition would include stakes in public-private partnerships related to energy projects and a platform for developing more work in the renewable energy sector,...

