Justices Will Review Baltimore Climate Case Remand

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a Fourth Circuit ruling that Baltimore's suit seeking to put energy giants like Chevron and ExxonMobil on the hook for climate-related infrastructure damages belongs in state court. Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and other energy companies had petitioned the justices to review the Fourth Circuit's decision. In March, a Fourth Circuit panel unanimously rejected arguments from the companies that the suit belonged in federal court because the companies were at times working at the government's behest, what's known as "federal officer removal" grounds. The circuit court said the entire remand order was not...

