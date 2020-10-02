Trade Court Rejects Commerce's Korean Steel Dumping Duty

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reevaluate a duty adjustment on Korean steel pipe imports, finding that Commerce improperly used its authority to disregard product costs and sales in South Korea. Judge Gary S. Katzmann said Commerce's decision to use its particular market situation authority, which allows it to disregard costs and sales in companies' home countries when circumstances outside of normal trade exist, isn't supported by sufficient evidence. Commerce relied heavily on prior determinations in duty investigations over Korean oil country tubular goods, welded line pipe and circular welded pipe in determining that...

