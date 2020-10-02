Split Fed. Circ. Revives GSK's $235M Win Against Teva

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday revived a $235 million verdict against Teva Pharmaceuticals for inducing infringement of a patent covering GlaxoSmithKline LLC's heart disease drug Coreg. In a 2-1 precedential opinion, the panel majority said there was "substantial evidence" to support the 2017 jury verdict, so U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark shouldn't have overturned it. The appeals court upheld the full verdict, including the damages calculation. GSK's patent covers a method of using carvedilol, the active ingredient in Coreg, for the treatment of congestive heart failure. In 2007, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Teva's application to market generic carvedilol tablets. Teva had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS