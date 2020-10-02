Cannabis Bill Roundup: Newsom Signs Calif. Pot Banking Law

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a smattering of cannabis bills into law this week addressing topics such as banking services, terroir and laboratory testing, while Michigan lawmakers cleared the way for court-appointed receivers of state cannabis businesses. Newsom on Tuesday signed into law A.B. 1525, which would make it easier for California cannabis entities to access financial services. The bill clarifies that banks and accountants who work with the cannabis industry are not violating California law. It also provides language designed to ease the burden on banks that are required to perform extensive due diligence on cannabis clients. The bill would...

