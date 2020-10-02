Beirut Prof's Sex Bias Suit Belongs In Lebanon, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A former history professor at the American University of Beirut who claims he was unfairly kicked off campus because of a biased sexual harassment probe will have to litigate his case in Lebanon, the Second Circuit ruled Friday in a win for the school. Paul du Quenoy, a prominent history scholar who is also a well-known private investor and art critic, had insisted his case should play out in the U.S. court system because the Lebanese judiciary is corrupt and will deprive him of a fair trial. However, the Second Circuit panel emphasized in Friday's unpublished order that his contract with...

