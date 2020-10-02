EPA Ozone Rule Won't Protect Health, AGs And Greens Say

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision not to strengthen ozone air pollution standards has drawn criticism from state and local governments and green and health groups that say the status quo puts vulnerable people at higher risk for disease. In July, the EPA said the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone should remain at 70 parts per billion, the level that was established in 2015 by the Obama administration. The agency said the latest science shows that the current standard protects public health, including that of at-risk populations. A public comment period on the EPA's proposed rule ended Thursday night....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS