McGuireWoods Out Of Hartford Suit For Conflict Of Interest

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge dropped McGuireWoods LLP from a trade secret suit brought by a Hartford insurance unit against OneCIS Insurance Co., ruling that the firm can't represent OneCIS without Hartford's consent because Hartford is also a McGuireWoods client. U.S. District Judge Debra McVicker Lynch granted Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co.'s bid to disqualify McGuireWoods from representing its adversary party OneCIS, finding Friday that Hartford has never agreed to a conflict waiver as a client of McGuireWoods. Without consent, attorneys are not allowed to represent a client when "the representation of one client will be directly adverse to another...

