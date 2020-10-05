Fed. Circ. Told PTAB Wrongly Credited Emmy In Patent Case

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Lectrosonics Inc. wants the Federal Circuit to reverse a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision allowing Zaxcom to amend a TV and film audio recording patent, saying the board wrongly determined that Emmy and Oscar awards for Zaxcom's digital technology showed the amended claims were valid. In a brief filed Thursday, Lectrosonics said that the amended claims were narrowed to such a degree that they no longer embody features that won the inventors Glenn Sanders and Howard Stark industry praise. What's left of the claims was well-known and so the PTAB should have found them invalid, the brief said. "Zaxcom is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS