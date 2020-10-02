DC Circ. Grills Feds On Trump Appointee's Nonprofit Takeover

Law360, Washington (October 2, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges peppered a government attorney with probing questions Friday while casting a skeptical eye on a newly installed Trump appointee's asserted authority to fire top executives and advisory board members of an independent but taxpayer-funded U.S.-based nonprofit that aims to curb internet censorship worldwide. Before a three-judge panel is the Open Technology Fund's expedited bid to overturn a D.C. federal judge's July order that refused to undo U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack's abrupt June firings of the heads of OTF and the broadcast entities Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Networks and...

