Whirlpool Gets KitchenAid Blender False Ad Suit Chopped Up

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Friday trimmed the bulk of claims from a proposed class action alleging that Whirlpool Corp. misleads consumers on the horsepower of its KitchenAid blenders, dismissing 19 of the 25 counts, while allowing statutory consumer fraud claims to go forward. U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice shot down numerous breach of express and implied warranty and unjust enrichment claims as well as one claim of negligent misrepresentation that were brought by the five named plaintiffs, with the unjust enrichment claims and half the warranty claims dismissed with prejudice. According to the suit, led by named plaintiffs Judith...

