Insurer Off Hook For $3.9M Suit Against Home Builder

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina judge on Friday found that Atain Specialty Insurance Co. doesn't need to cover a $3.9 million lawsuit alleging that work done by one of its contractor policyholders was faulty and responsible for damage to a home, saying neither the homeowner or the contractor can show the damage was found during its policy period. U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks told Carolina Professional Builders LLC and John E. McGrath, the homeowner, that they are trying to have it both ways by simultaneously claiming that the damage was discovered in 2015 and in 2009. According to court records, McGrath sued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS