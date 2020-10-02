Kanye West Settles IP Suit Over 'Life Of Pablo' Prayer Sample

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Kanye West has reached an undisclosed settlement to end a lawsuit brought by parents who alleged that he sampled an audio recording of their daughter praying on his 2016 album "The Life of Pablo" without permission, a South Carolina federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel said Friday that he had been informed that the parties reached a settlement resolving a dispute centered on a segment in "Ultralight Beam," the album's opening track, which begins with the voice of a young girl saying, "We don't want no devils in the house, we want the Lord." The adoptive parents of...

