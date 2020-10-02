Supreme Court Will Review Ariz. Voting Regs Ruling

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up petitions from Arizona's attorney general and the Arizona Republican Party, which separately challenged a Ninth Circuit finding that two state voting regulations discriminated against minority voters. Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the state Republicans had each petitioned the high court, asking it review the divided January ruling. According to that ruling, an Arizona law criminalizing certain types of third-party ballot collection, known as H.B. 2023, discriminates against Native American, Hispanic and Black voters, as does the state's decision to reject out-of-precinct ballots. The Supreme Court consolidated the cases Friday, according to an...

