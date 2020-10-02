Rochester, NY, Mayor Indicted On Election Fraud Charges

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A New York state grand jury on Friday indicted Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren on felony fraud and election law charges, court documents show. The charges against Warren, a Democrat, stem from the campaign finance activities of the Friends of Lovely Warren group and the Warren for a Strong Rochester political action committee during the mayor's 2017 reelection campaign, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. The mayor's campaign treasurer, Albert Jones Jr., and the treasurer of the political action committee, Rosiland Brooks-Harris, have also been indicted, according to the filing. The charges come as the city is already embroiled...

