Wells Fargo Sued For Blocking Wire From Alleged PDVSA Unit

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida company has accused Wells Fargo of wrongly freezing a €1 million wire transfer from a client it says the bank has incorrectly held is part of Venezuela's national oil company, according to a suit the bank removed to federal court Friday. Orlando-based Corventeca Inc., which describes itself as a supplier of U.S.-manufactured parts for international engineering projects, is seeking a judgment that it is the owner of the funds and that Wells Fargo Bank NA must immediately turn over them upon receipt of written confirmation from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control that they can be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS