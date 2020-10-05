Yale Settles OFCCP Claims That It Underpaid Female Doctors

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Yale University has struck a deal with the federal government's contract watchdog to resolve claims that the Ivy League school improperly paid four women cardiologists less than their male colleagues. The university, which did not admit liability as part of the settlement, will shell out $87,500 to be divvied up between the women to cover pay they missed out on between October 2016 and September 2017, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said Friday. "We acknowledge Yale University for its proactive efforts to conciliate, for improving its pay practices for female cardiologists and for ensuring equal employment opportunity," said OFCCP Northeast...

