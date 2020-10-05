BlackBerry, Others Can't Ax Sisvel Unit's Patent Under Alice

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday rejected a bid by BlackBerry, Lenovo, HTC Corp. and Motorola Motors to invalidate a Sisvel Group subsidiary's call management patent as abstract under the high court's Alice ruling, but cleared them of allegations that their products infringe a signal transmissions patent. In a 23-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark disagreed with the electronics companies' argument that a 3G Licensing patent describes the abstract idea of "users switching between modes of communication." The companies argued that the technology doesn't require automation and it's merely a "standard voice call." Therefore, the patent is invalid under the...

