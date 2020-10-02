Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Pa. Mayor Gets 7-Year Sentence For Public Corruption

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday that former Scranton Mayor William Courtright should spend seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to allegations he accepted tens of thousands of dollars worth of bribes in exchange for city contracting work.

U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion handed down the 84-month sentence with the recommendation that Courtright be allowed to serve his time in a facility near his family in Scranton. Courtright, who has until Oct. 30 to surrender, will also serve a three-year term of supervised release once he's out of prison.

U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said the case is an...

