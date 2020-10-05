9th Circ. Upholds Rejection Of Cop's $1.5M Retaliation Win

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A district court correctly tossed out a $1.5 million jury verdict for an Arizona police officer who claimed his department retaliated against him for filing discrimination complaints, the Ninth Circuit has said, finding the officer did not show a link between the complaints and the department's subsequent actions. In an unpublished opinion Friday, a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel said U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa was correct to overrule a jury's verdict in favor of Phoenix police Sgt. Jeffrey Green because Green did not show that the bias complaints were the reason the department gave him a poor performance review and reassigned...

