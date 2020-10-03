Trump Taps Judicial Watch Prez For DC Judicial Commission

Law360 (October 3, 2020, 12:05 AM EDT) -- Tom Fitton, president of the conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch, has been appointed to the District of Columbia Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure, the White House said Friday. The announcement comes the same day President Donald Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he will spend the next few days being treated for COVID-19. The hospital trip was "out of an abundance of caution," according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Fitton, 52, has led Judicial Watch since 1998. He has more than two decades of experience in conservative public policy, according to his...

