Sports Direct Loses Privilege Fight Over Deloitte Docs

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 4:53 PM BST) -- Billionaire Mike Ashley's sporting goods retail chain cannot claim litigation privilege to avoid handing over to the U.K. audit authority three reports prepared for it by Deloitte LLP, a judge said on Monday. Judge Christopher Nugee said at the High Court that the Deloitte reports are not protected by litigation privilege, because they were not written for the sole purpose of possible court action in the future. The judge found that the documents advised Sports Direct International PLC, now known as Frasers Group Ltd., on ways to structure its relationship with Barlin Delivery Ltd. — a company run by Ashley's older...

