Trustee Flags Gaps In J&J Talc Supplier's Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. trustee urged the Delaware bankruptcy court on Sunday to reject Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America's Chapter 11 plan voting solicitation statement, saying inadequate information has been provided about protections against fraud and abuse of a personal injury trust at the center of the bankruptcy. In a filing to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, the Office of the U.S. Trustee also asserted that an amended Chapter 11 plan submitted by Imerys is "not confirmable" because it lacks "safeguards to protect the recoveries" to be received by talc personal injury claimants. The trustee argues Imerys' Chapter 11...

