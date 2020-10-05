2 Firms Drive $13.1B Heart Disease Treatment Developer Deal

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:40 AM EDT) -- Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to pay $13.1 billion for MyoKardia, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for heart disease, the companies said Monday, in a deal built by Kirkland & Ellis and Goodwin Procter. The deal adds to Bristol Myers' portfolio a business in MyoKardia Inc. that develops targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases, including mavacamten, which is meant to treat obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to a statement. In particular, Bristol Myers said the acquisition bolsters its capabilities on the U.S. West Coast, as MyoKardia is based in Brisbane, California. Giovanni Caforio, board chair and CEO...

