3 Firms Steer Battery Co.'s $384M Go-Public Deal With SPAC

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Romeo Systems, which makes batteries for electric vehicles, said Monday it will go public via a merger with a blank-check company in a $384 million transaction steered by Latham & Watkins LLP, Paul Hastings LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Romeo Systems Inc. said that following the merger with RMG Acquisition Corp., its shares will trade under the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RMO." The deal, which values Romeo at roughly $1.33 billion, includes a $150 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, transaction, the announcement said. A blank-check company — also known as a special-purpose acquisition...

