French Supermarkets Score Partial Win In EU Raid Challenge

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 8:14 PM BST) -- A European Union court ruled Monday that the bloc's antitrust watchdog did not have enough evidence to back up some of its raids of French supermarket groups suspected of teaming up to buy products, but rejected the rest of the retailers' challenge to the searches. The General Court found no issues with the legality of most of the decisions the European Commission issued to search the premises of Casino and Intermarché, two of the largest grocery chains in France, including challenges to the seizure of electronic data relating to the private lives of their employees and managers and the refusal to return...

