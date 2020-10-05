Auditors Win £33M Fees For Handling Thomas Cook Collapse

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 4:18 PM BST) -- A judge awarded accountants overseeing Thomas Cook's insolvency £33.8 million ($44 million) in fees on Monday for sorting through the travel giant's "complex" corporate structure following its controversial collapse last year. Insolvency court Judge Mark Mullen said the fees run up by AlixPartners and KPMG were warranted given the scale and scope of liquidating 26 companies within Thomas Cook Group PLC umbrella. Monday's order allows AlixPartners to walk away with £23.2 million pounds for 47,700 hours of work since July 26, while KPMG will earn £10.5 million for 23,800 hours over the same period. "The remuneration sought is fair, just and...

