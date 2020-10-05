Justices Shoot Down Appeal Over Pa. Virus Restrictions

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal challenging a decision by Pennsylvania's high court that affirmed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's power to force businesses to close their doors on an emergency basis as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A group of challengers including a Pittsburgh-area state legislative candidate and a Lehigh Valley real estate agent had accused Wolf of violating their due process and freedom of assembly rights in orders he inked in mid-March forcing nonessential businesses to close their doors in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS