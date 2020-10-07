Reed Smith Nabs McGuireWoods Energy Chair In Pittsburgh

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has snagged the chairman of McGuireWoods LLP's energy practice, adding a lawyer with experience in the Marcellus Shale region to the firm's global energy and natural resources group. Ryan T. Purpura, who joined Reed Smith as a partner this week in the firm's Pittsburgh office, told Law360 Wednesday in an interview that his new post with the firm will give him access to its strong presence in Texas and abroad, two areas he thinks will help him serve his predominantly upstream and midstream oil and gas clients. Purpura said many of his clients have headquarters in Texas, so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS