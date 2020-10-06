PTAB Says RPX's Failure To Cite Salesforce Tie Dooms IPRs

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has terminated reviews of two regulatory monitoring patents challenged by RPX Corp., finding the challenges were time-barred because the petitioner failed to mention its client Salesforce was a real party in interest. On Friday, the PTAB terminated inter partes reviews that RPX initially requested in 2015 that challenged two patents owned by an entity called Applications in Internet Time LLC. The board was again reviewing the IPRs since the Federal Circuit told the PTAB to reconsider whether RPX client Salesforce.com Inc. should have been named an interested party. And in its Friday decision, the PTAB...

