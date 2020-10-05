High Court Won't Hear 5-Hour Energy's $4.3M False Ad Case

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a false advertising case against the makers of 5-Hour Energy drinks, leaving the companies on the hook for $4.3 million in damages and attorney fees to the state of Washington. As is custom, the high court did not disclose its reasons for denying certiorari to Living Essentials LLC and Innovative Ventures LLC, who were looking to overturn a decision from the state appeals court. In its appeal to the high court, Living Essentials argued that the state failed to prove its advertising was false and only showed that its claims were "unsubstantiated." The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS