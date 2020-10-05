EQT Partners' Second Real Estate Fund Hits Ceiling With €1B

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm EQT Partners said Monday it raised €1 billion ($1.18 billion) for a real estate fund focused on European logistics and residential real estate, topping its original target of €750 million. EQT Real Estate II hit its hard cap and drew support from investors based in Europe, the Nordics, Asia, North America and the Middle East, the announcement said. The fund will target assets such as urban logistics and warehouse properties as well as residential properties such as student housing and senior living, the announcement said. Investors included pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, commercial banks, foundations and family offices,...

