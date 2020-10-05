3 Key Takeaways From Wash. Spearin Doctrine Ruling

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A contractor sued for breach of contract for defects will often assert an affirmative defense that the owner supplied deficient plans or specifications under the Spearin doctrine. Because that defense operates to completely shield the contractor from liability, the Washington Court of Appeals recently reaffirmed the maxim that a successful Spearin defense requires the contractor to prove its alleged breaches were caused solely by those deficient or incomplete plans and specifications. That rule is based on the long-standing precedent first discussed by the U.S. Supreme Court in United States v. Spearin.[1] The most recent expression by the Washington appellate court in...

