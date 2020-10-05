Justices Spurn False Patient Data Medicare Row

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review a Tenth Circuit decision that said a Kansas hospital's alleged falsification of patient records was not fraudulent since it did not influence Medicare payments from the government. Stacey L. Janssen, the estate administrator for a nurse-turned-whistleblower from Lawrence Memorial Hospital, had urged the high court to overturn a ruling that alleged falsification of patient arrival times wasn't "material" under the False Claims Act without evidence that Medicare had ceased paying after it found out about the false data. The Tenth Circuit's decision was based on a standard that clashed with rulings from other circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS