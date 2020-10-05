DOJ Asks To Appear in Lenovo-InterDigital Case Hearing

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department has asked a Delaware federal court for permission to appear during an oral argument scheduled later this month on pending motions in Lenovo's antitrust suit over InterDigital's licensing of standard-essential patents. In a Friday filing, the department asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware for permission to participate in the Oct. 27 oral argument over the pending motions in Lenovo's lawsuit — including InterDigital Technology Corp.'s request that the court toss the suit. The DOJ said it sought to participate in the oral argument later this month because as an agency, it "enforces the federal...

