High Court Declines To Hear Pot Security Co.'s Wage Dispute

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a petition from cannabis security company Helix TCS on Monday, declining to take up a suit that addressed whether federal labor laws could protect workers at a federally illegal business. The case pitted Helix against former employee Robert Kenney, who said the company didn't pay him or other employees in similar positions the overtime they were owed. Helix argued that Kenney can't rely on protections provided by the Fair Labor Standards Act because his work providing armed security for marijuana businesses is illegal, a position rejected by the district court and later the Tenth Circuit....

