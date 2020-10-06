Mass. High Court To Review Cities' Power To Regulate Pot

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear a case challenging the role cities play in deciding which cannabis businesses get to operate in their borders, marking the first time the high court will examine the friction between local and state authorities on regulating pot in the Bay State. The court said on Friday that it would consider the appeal of Mederi Inc. LLC, which has waged a legal battle against Salem, Massachusetts, to secure the city's permission to operate a recreational marijuana shop, a prerequisite for cannabis businesses in the commonwealth. Under Massachusetts law, marijuana businesses and their local municipality have...

